Kapil Sharma unfollows Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar?

Mumbai: Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar were members of Kapil Sharma’s core team for over 4 years. Since the mid-flight fight controversy, the trio has distanced itself from the star comedian. And now, turns out that Sharma, has reportedly unfollowed them all on Twitter.

Kapil had unfollowed Grover soon after the fight on flight controversy made headlines, reports suggest. But now according to a report in dnaindia.com, Sharma has unfollowed Asgar and Chandan too!

Team Kapil Sharma is now disintegrated! People who were integral parts of the team are now no longer associated with the show.

For the uninitiated, Sharma had abused Grover and the others in an inebriated state on flight while returning from Australia after a successful tour. Some reports even suggest that the ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ actor also hit Grover physically.

It’s been over a month the trio hasn’t shot for the show. While Asgar and Prabhakar have chosen to remain silent on this issue, Grover has clarified that he will only work with dignity.