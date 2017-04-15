close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kapil Sharma unfollows Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar?

Team Kapil Sharma is now disintegrated! People who were integral parts of the team are now no longer associated with the show.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 10:14
Kapil Sharma unfollows Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar?
Pic courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar were members of Kapil Sharma’s core team for over 4 years. Since the mid-flight fight controversy, the trio has distanced itself from the star comedian. And now, turns out that Sharma, has reportedly unfollowed them all on Twitter.

Kapil had unfollowed Grover soon after the fight on flight controversy made headlines, reports suggest. But now according to a report in dnaindia.com, Sharma has unfollowed Asgar and Chandan too!

Team Kapil Sharma is now disintegrated! People who were integral parts of the team are now no longer associated with the show.

For the uninitiated, Sharma had abused Grover and the others in an inebriated state on flight while returning from Australia after a successful tour. Some reports even suggest that the ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ actor also hit Grover physically.

It’s been over a month the trio hasn’t shot for the show. While Asgar and Prabhakar have chosen to remain silent on this issue, Grover has clarified that he will only work with dignity.

TAGS

Kapil SharmaSunil GroverChandan PrabhakarAli AsgarThe Kapil Sharma Show

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video