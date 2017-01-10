Kapil Sharma will have THIS famous non-film personality on his show

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma has played host to not just film personalities but has also had sportspersons as guests on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. And now, if the latest buzz is anything to go by, then the star comedian is gearing up to welcome Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Baba Ramdev will be shooting with Kapil for an episode of his popular comedy show.

With Baba Ramdev around, we can certainly hope to see team Kapil Sharma do some yoga asanas.

Kapil has always tried to do something different on his show and wonder what he has in store for us now!

Though neither Kapil nor Baba Ramdev has confirmed this news, it looks likely that the latter may make an appearance on the show.