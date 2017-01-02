close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Kapil Sharma's new year surprise for fans: Comedian announces two new shows!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 13:11
Kapil Sharma&#039;s new year surprise for fans: Comedian announces two new shows!

New Delhi: Well, it seems like the year 2017 is going to be a great one for ace comedian Kapil Sharma. You will be amazed to know that the 35-year-old star is coming up with two new shows. Yes, you read that right.

The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor on Saturday took to Twitter to make this special announcement. "First news of the year.. k9 is producing two comedy shows ... hope u will like .. stay happy," he posted online.

We are definitely excited for the new doses of entertainment now. However, not much has been revealed yet regarding the same.

Even 2016 turned out to be a marvellous year for Kapil. His television program 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been topping the charts time and again. 

On the cinema front, Kapil is currently working on his upcoming Bollywood project. If reports are to be kept in mind, he is undergoing a tremendous physical transformation for the movie. It is believed that the shoot of the film has already begun.

First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 13:11

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.