Kapil Sharma's new year surprise for fans: Comedian announces two new shows!
New Delhi: Well, it seems like the year 2017 is going to be a great one for ace comedian Kapil Sharma. You will be amazed to know that the 35-year-old star is coming up with two new shows. Yes, you read that right.
The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor on Saturday took to Twitter to make this special announcement. "First news of the year.. k9 is producing two comedy shows ... hope u will like .. stay happy," he posted online.
We are definitely excited for the new doses of entertainment now. However, not much has been revealed yet regarding the same.
Even 2016 turned out to be a marvellous year for Kapil. His television program 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been topping the charts time and again.
First news of the year.. k9 is producing two comedy shows ... hope u will like .. stay happy ..
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) 31 December 2016
On the cinema front, Kapil is currently working on his upcoming Bollywood project. If reports are to be kept in mind, he is undergoing a tremendous physical transformation for the movie. It is believed that the shoot of the film has already begun.
