Kapil Sharma's special 'KBC' shoot with Amitabh Bachchan cancelled

New Delhi: Many television shows were affected by the strike cine employees strike in Mumbai. But the one which perhaps was worst affected happens to be 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC).

According to Times Of India.com, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and class comedian Kapil Sharma were set to shoot a special episode for 'KBC' new season but were hit by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strike and therefore had to cancel it.

Attributing the news to an entertainment portal, the report mentions that FWICE had given notice to the Producers Guild had informed the Producers Guild that if they don't meet their demands of wage hike, they will go on strike from August 15. The union of cine employees followed their decision and went on strike which resulted in all the workers, from the spotboys to the make-up artistes to the light-men went on strike.

Several other television shows and film shoots were affected by the strike reportedly.

