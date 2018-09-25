हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar is back with 'guilty pleasure' 'Koffee With Karan'—Watch promo

There are several names doing the rounds as to who will be open the show this time.

Karan Johar is back with &#039;guilty pleasure&#039; &#039;Koffee With Karan&#039;—Watch promo

New Delhi: The much-awaited celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' is back with its season 6. Filmmaker Karan Johar is ready to roll and it's making fans super excited. The promo has been released and we can't wait for it to begin.

Karan shared the video link on Instagram and captioned it as: “Your #guiltypleasure is back! #koffeewithkaran starts October 21st on @starworldindia @hotstar”

The show became synonymous with controversies ever since its first season. The who's who of the film industry is seen on the couch and getting into some kickass banter and rapid fire rounds.

Last season was high on drama, as names like—Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma made their starry presence felt. Let's see who all make a special entry to the show this time!

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 will begin from October 21, Sunday at 9.pm.

 

