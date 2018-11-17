हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar stands in support of a queer contestant on India’s Got Talent season 8

Freedom of choice needs to be respected especially when it comes to sexual preferences. Gender and sexuality has always been a very sensitive topic that is considered a taboo. A lot of people still suffer the impetus of patriarchy for their choices. But India’s Got Talent is one such platform that serves equal opportunities to every individual in this country irrespective of the age, religion, gender or even their sexuality.

Bidhisha Mohanta from Kolkata, who had the judges fall in love with her voice and bagged a lot of appreciation not only for her talent but also for her courage, as she opened up about her sexual orientation on the stage. Being a lesbian and facing repudiation did not stop her from pursuing her talent. The jury was extremely proud that she showed extreme courage to accept herself with confidence and demonstrate her talent of singing to the world, without any inhibitions.

Seeing her confidence, Karan Johar said, “When people constantly proclaim to be straight and decide what is right or not, they are usually the most 'teda' people, so be proud of yourself. Even I was mocked by many people in my childhood because of the way I walked, spoke etc. but I did not give in to their mockery and did not change anything about myself. Rather I walked right in front of them and chose a career that made me what I am today. No one has the right to tell anyone if one should cry like a girl, walk like a boy etc. I believe you should be who you are and be proud of yourself. I am what I am and thoroughly proud of myself and my choices”.

Malaika further added, “I have a few close friends who are homosexual and I love and adore them. We should love someone for what they are and not what their choices are.

To find out more, don’t’ miss watching India’s Got Talent every Saturday-Sunday at 10:00 PM only on COLORS

Bidhisha Mohanta

