Karan Johar stumps Kapil Sharma by asking an ‘uncomfortable’ question on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Mumbai: A few days back, Kapil Sharma had thanked Karan Johar for having him as a guest on his show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Though the makers haven’t yet revealed the telecast date of the episode, a report suggests that the filmmaker succeeded in stumping the star-comedian by asking an ‘uncomfortable’ question.

Host Karan throws tricky questions at his guests and doesn’t spare even his best friends when they appear on his show. This often leaves his guests tongue-tied. Best known for making impromptu comical statements, Kapil found himself in sheer embarrassment when Karan asked him about the BMC tweet controversy.

According to a report in MissMalini.com originally attributed to Pinkvilla, Johar asked Sharma about what was he doing on Twitter so early in the morning and didn’t he have a girlfriend to spend time with instead!

This reportedly left Sharma speechless for a while. But a witty person that he is, Kapil responded by saying that he doesn’t know the art of answering such questions. He also said that he never throws such questions at his guests.

Well, we wonder when the makers will air Sharma’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode but going by the report, it looks super fun.