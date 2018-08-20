हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar to bring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif together?

Johar may bring Shah Rukh, Salman and Katrina together because the three of them share a great rapport with each other.   

Karan Johar to bring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif together?
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Before you think Karan Johar is planning a casting coup of sorts, then here's the answer. The producer-director isn't thinking of a film with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif on board but the trio may appear in an episode of the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

According to a report in DNA, Johar may bring Shah Rukh, Salman and Katrina together because the three of them share a great rapport with each other. 

Katrina has a film with Shah Rukh lined for release in December this year. She is now also a part of Salman's 2019 Eid release Bharat. Katrina has shared screen space with the two superstars earlier as well. And hence she shares a great bond with the two.

"They are working on the concept and if all goes well, the trio will be seen together for the first time on Karan’s show," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Katrina has another big film scheduled for release during Diwali this year. She will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Salman, on the other hand, made a splash on the silver screen with Race 3 this Eid but the film didn't live up to the hype and expectations.

Now it would be interesting to see if Shah Rukh succeeds in claiming his spot at the Box Office with Zero this Christmas.

Tags:
Karan JoharSalman KhanShah Rukh KhanKatrina KaifKoffee With Karan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close