Karan Johar to host Toodles ladies Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher on Koffee With Karan

New Delhi: Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 6' is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Till now, we have seen celebs such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal gracing the show.

And now, the ace filmmaker is all set to host his co-star judges from another talent-based show 'India's Got Talent' — Malaika Arora Khan and Kirron Kher on his show. In a video shared by KJo on his Instagram account, we can see Malaika and Kirron gracing the couch. As usual, Karan, in his trademark style, is seen joking about Malaika and Kirron's dressing sense while the later is seen giving him back in a hilarious way.

Malaika and Kirron, who have been a part of KJo's Toodles video, have reportedly shot for one of the episodes. Malaika, who is known as a fashionista of the tinsel town, is seen dressed up in a silver gown with a high slit while Kirron is wearing a beautiful saree with a stunning neckpiece in the video.

Well, we just can't wait to watch this 'Toodles' video gang sipping coffee together.