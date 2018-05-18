Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava join the 'creative' bandwagon to announce the arrival of their baby- See inside

New Delhi: 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Karan Patel and his lovely wife Ankita Bhargava are soon going to be parents. After Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik and Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay, Karan and Ankita took to Instagram to let the world know about the arrival of a new member in their family in an extremely creative way.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, "A lifelong festival begins for @ankzbhargava And Me this November ...! #ConnotWait #Excited #Blessed #MomAndDaddaSoon ....! thankyou @shrutitejwaniphotography for the #Dhamakedaar #Photoshoot"

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram handle, Ankita here, "Thanks All for the Love, Support, Prayers and Positive Energy that U all have consistently backed us up with... Our very own #DiwaliDhamaka2018 coming soon

#maa #dadda #cannotwaittomeetyoulittleone

Thanks @shrutitejwaniphotography for making this photoshoot sooooooo effortless for the both of us. Ur a star "

Anyone can mistake the picture for a movie poster as it is designed in such a way but only when you zoom in you would notice how creatively have they put all the details also revealing the month of the baby's arrival.

Ankita and Karan had an arranged marriage on May 3, 2015. It is believed that Karan's co-star Aly Goni from 'Yeh Hai Mohabattein' played cupid between him and Ankita.

Karan started his journey in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar and went on to work in shows like Kasam se and reality show Nach Baliye. He grabbed headlines when he went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and took a jibe at contestant Hina Khan.

Ankita Bhargava, on the other hand, is known for her performances in shows like 'Dekha Ek Khwab' and 'Reporters'. Both her parents are famous actors in the TV industry. Incidentally, Ankita's father Abhay Bhargava plays Karan's father-in-law in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.