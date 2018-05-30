Karan Patel breaks down on Rajeev Khandelwal's 'Juzz Baatt', opens up on mistakes he made —Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karan Patel will be seen gracing Rajeev Khandelwal's new chat show 'Juzz Baatt'. He will be seen opening up on a lot of things which not many are aware of. The 'angry young man' of telly world shared a small promo link to the show on his Instagram and we bet you will want to see the whole episode.

Karan captioned the video post as: "Don’t wait for your mistakes to teach you a lesson, You can learn from the ones I made. Watch #JuzzBaat on @zeetv This #Saturday #2ndJune at #7pm."

The show will be telecast on Saturday, Zee TV.

Karan can be seen breaking down while accepting his faults and even talked about it with the host. His caption is inspiring enough and encourages everyone to learn from the mistakes and be a changed person.

Several TV celebs have made their way to the show and have opened up on various issues which they suffered in personal life. From Divyanka Tripathi, Iqbal Khan, Eijaz Khan to Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy etc all have made their starry presence felt.

Karan kickstarted his career with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' back in 2000. After featuring in a number of hit dramas, the actor got immense recognition with his current show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' where he plays Raman Bhalla. Divyanka plays the female lead in this Ekta Kapoor daily soap.

He has won several awards for his role in the show.