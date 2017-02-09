Karan Patel transforms into Gulabo for ‘Yeh Hai Mohobbatein’ – WATCH

Mumbai: One of Indian TV’s most loved actors – Karan Patel – has dared to experiment with his character in popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohobbatein’ which also stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The hunk, who essays the role of Raman has transformed into Gulabo.

Well, Karan took to Instagram to share a video that shows Gulabo turning heads on the streets as she flaunts her beauty in a pink shalwar kameez.

Check out the video here:

Karan and Divyanka make one of the most adored jodis on Indian TV. Raman and Ishita’s love has won a million hearts already. Wonder what Gulabo has in store for us now!