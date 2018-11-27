हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Priyanka Chopra to join forces for 'Koffee With Karan' season 6—Deets inside

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 kickstarted from October 21, 2018.

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is a multi-faceted personality. Besides movie making, judging reality shows, walking the red carpet—he is also famous for his talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. The celebrity chat show is currently running in its 6th successful season and has seen some amazing jodis making headlines this year.

Now, the buzz is that bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were once BFFs might share the couch on Karan's show. According to Pinkvilla.com, the two leading ladies were set to shoot the episode in the first week of December but it has now been postponed.

Quoting a source, the report states that given the fact that PeeCee is busy prepping up for her wedding at present, therefore, it has been pushed to December 14-15. This means that both Bebo and Piggy Chops will be seen having a blast on the show and imagine how happy the fans are going to be!

Well, the new concept of bringing in fresh jodis has been the USP of the show this season. Earlier, Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif graced the couch while B-Town girls Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt opened the show this time. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar too were a house on fire and Saif Ali Khan came with daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The celebrity chat show host Karan Johar has returned with his trademark 'conjectures' and 'rapid fire round—and yes we are loving it!

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 kickstarted from October 21, 2018.

 

