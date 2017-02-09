Kareena Kapoor Khan set for her BIG TV debut?

New Delhi: Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan has not only aced her pregnancy like a pro but also managed to inspire many young working women out there! Ending her post pregnancy holiday cut short, the diva is back to work. After stunning us all with her glowing look at the just concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 where she walked for Anita Dongre, the reports suggest that Bebo is ready for television.

Yes! You heard that absolutely right. According to Indian Express.com, Kareena, who has until now maintained a safe distance from the small screens might soon be seen on an entertainment channel. The report states that soon-to-be-launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth, has roped in Kareena as its ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador, and this happens to be the first time that the actress has become part of a factual entertainment channel.

The report quotes Saurabh Yagnik, EVP and Business Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India as saying, “We are excited to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador for Sony BBC Earth. Her personality perfectly resonates with our brand proposition and channel content, which will be revealed soon. I am confident that this unique association will take the factual entertainment experience to a whole new level for our viewers in India.”

So, after many superstars it's now time for the glamourous 'Heroine' Kareena Kapoor Khan to make our small screens bigger!