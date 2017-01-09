Kareena Kapoor Khan would do THIS if she gets stuck in an elevator with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are gearing up to set the ‘Koffee Wit Karan’ couch on fire with their too-honest-to-handle answers! On being asked by Karan Johar, what would she do if she is stuck in an elevator with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Kareena said THIS.

The Kapoor girl, who recently delivered her first bundle of joy, jokingly said, “I think I would just kill myself. I don’t want to be in this elevator...please...in this point especially.” (here, she was clearly referring to her post-pregnancy phase).

Well, Kareena’s dilemma is understandable because both the actresses are her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s ex girlfriends.

Ranbir - Deepika broke up long back and have turned friends now but Katrina’s equation with Ranbir seems to have turned sour since they parted ways in the beginning of 2016.

Kareena will be sharing the couch with Sonam Kapoor, her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star. The duo seemed to have a rocking time with Karan while shooting for the episode which is expected to be aired this weekend.