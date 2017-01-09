Kareena Kapoor Khan would do THIS if she gets stuck in an elevator with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone
Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are gearing up to set the ‘Koffee Wit Karan’ couch on fire with their too-honest-to-handle answers! On being asked by Karan Johar, what would she do if she is stuck in an elevator with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Kareena said THIS.
The Kapoor girl, who recently delivered her first bundle of joy, jokingly said, “I think I would just kill myself. I don’t want to be in this elevator...please...in this point especially.” (here, she was clearly referring to her post-pregnancy phase).
Well, Kareena’s dilemma is understandable because both the actresses are her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s ex girlfriends.
Ranbir - Deepika broke up long back and have turned friends now but Katrina’s equation with Ranbir seems to have turned sour since they parted ways in the beginning of 2016.
Kareena will be sharing the couch with Sonam Kapoor, her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star. The duo seemed to have a rocking time with Karan while shooting for the episode which is expected to be aired this weekend.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bollywood celebrities attend Om Puri's prayer meet
- Deepika Padukone to promote 'xXx : Return of Xander Cage' in London
- Want to offer my services to Mumbai Traffic Police: Amitabh Bachchan
- You will be amazed to know how many people worked daily on 'Baahubali'! Any Guesses?
- Shirish Kunder wishes 'Happy Birthday' to wife Farah Khan in the sweetest way possible!
- Remo D'Souza plans to make web series on 'FALTU'
- Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om claims he slapped Salman Khan in smoking room
- Salman Khan to bid goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' after season 10?
- Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan’s camaraderie is the best thing you will WATCH today
- Bigg Boss season 10: Weekend Ka Vaar ( Week snapshot)