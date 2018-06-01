हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena

Kareena shoots 'fun sequence' for 'Naagin 3'

"Naagin 3" will premiere on Colors on Saturday.

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her "Veere Di Wedding" co-stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania shot a special integration with the cast of "Naagin 3". Actor Ankit Mohan says it's going to be a fun sequence.

Ankit, who plays the role of Yuvi in "Naagin 3", is a huge fan of Kareena. 

"Her presence on screen is spectacular. I've always been enamoured by her beauty but now I'm even more of a fan after experiencing how down-to-earth and warm she is as a person," Ankit said in a statement.

"She truly made me feel very comfortable while we were shooting the special integration. It's going to be a fun sequence and I'm hoping I get a chance to shoot with her in the future again," he added.

