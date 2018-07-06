हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

The biopic based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt.   

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone trailer out - Watch

Mumbai: Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is a ZEE5 Original starring Sunny Leone. The biopic will showcase Karenjit Kaur's journey from being a middle-class Sikh girl based in Canada to her transformation into Sunny Leone, an adult film star and subsequently a Bollywood diva.

The trailer of the biopic is out! It opens with shots of Sunny getting ready in a green room. It begins with a journalist's voiceover as he introduces her to the viewers.

The trailer establishes the circumstances that influenced Sunny to take up the profession of an adult film actor.

Check out the trailer here:

The biopic based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner.

The sensational drama will showcase the hardships faced by Sunny during her growing up years until she becomes the celebrity she is today. Interestingly, she is India's most googled star.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone will be premiered on 16th July on ZEE5.

