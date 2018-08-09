हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karisma Kapoor to star in Ekta Kapoor's web series?

Karisma was last seen in the movie 'Dangerous Ishhq' that released in the year 2012.

New Delhi: The popularity of web-series like 'Sacred Games' and 'Lust Stories' is palpable. Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to name a few are carving a niche for themselves in the digital space. Sunny Leone's biopic on Zee 5 is also gaining popularity! Digital space has opened up new avenues for B-Town stars and the latest star to join the bandwagon might be Karisma Kapoor!

As per a DNA report, Lolo is all set to make a comeback with a web-series by Ekta Kapoor!

In an earlier interview with DNA, Karisma had said, “I am happy being a mother. I’m not closed to the idea of acting again, but unless there’s something that really touches my heart, I won’t take anything up.”

However, looks like the actress has changed her mind as a source told DNA that the actress has signed a deal with Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji. It is a web series and everything has been kept under the wraps till the big announcement.

The source further added that Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif had convinced Karisma to hear the script of the web series. Lolo liked the script and decided to give it a shot, says the source.

Well, it will surely be interesting to see Karisma in a web series. We sure have missed the actress on-screen.  

