Shah Rukh Khan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Did Shah Rukh Khan charge a whopping amount for the promo?

Ekta, who is visibly excited about the rebooted version of the show, took to her Instagram page to share the promo featuring SRK.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Indian television's Czarina Ekta Kapoor announced the launch date of her new show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in a unique way. She shot a promo with none other than Shah Rukh Khan to introduce the remake of her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay originally starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles.

She wrote: "Ok announcing the new Anurag and Prerna ...it’s me n @iamsrk kidding announcing the new date #KasautiiZindagiiKay releases on 25 th September #mugshot #love #forevers JAI MATA DI (sic)."

If the latest reports are anything to go by, SRK has charged a whopping Rs 8 crores to shoot the promo.

According to dnaindia.com, SRK, who is also the narrator of the show, shot for about 6 to 8 hours along with Ekta.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also starred Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia and later Hiten Tejwani (who replaced Cezanne Khan) ran for over 7 years. It is one of India's longest-running TVshows. It went on air on October 29, 2001, until February 28, 2008.

The rebooted version will star Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. Rumours are rife that Hina Khan maybe roped in, to essay the role of Komolika.

