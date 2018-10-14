Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan's Komolika avatar will make your jaw drop - Watch promo

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor has put all speculations to rest. Rumours were rife that popular TV star Hina Khan has been roped in by Ekta for the role of Komolika in the rebooted version of her popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The Czarina of Indian television unveiled a brand new promo of the show to introduce her new Komolika.

And Hina Khan it is! The pretty actress sports a very captivating look in the show. She is all set to make heads turn!

Watch the promo here:

Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa .... welcome @eyehinakhan as KOMOLIKA pic.twitter.com/cFbMVKt0LA — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) 14 October 2018

Hina is super excited about the new show. She tweeted: "And so the adventure begins! #Komolika #NewBeginnings (sic)."

Hina looks absolutely stunning in the new look embellished with oxidised necklace, dangling earrings, bangles nose ring and anklets.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also starred Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia (as Komolika) and later Hiten Tejwani (who replaced Cezanne Khan) ran for over 7 years. It is one of India's longest-running TVshows. It went on air on October 29, 2001, until February 28, 2008.

The rebooted version will star Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu.

For the unversed, Hina became a household name after essaying the role of Akshara in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is the runner-up of Bigg Boss season 11.