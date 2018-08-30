हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Is Hina Khan the new Komolika?

Both Hina and Ekta are tight-lipped about the latest developments. 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Is Hina Khan the new Komolika?
Pic courtesy: @realhinakhan

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan will play the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Indian TV's Czarina Ekta Kapoor had even dropped a hint about collaborating with the pretty actress. But nothing has been made official yet.

Both Hina and Ekta are tight-lipped about the latest developments. 

However, the latest reports suggest that Hina in on board the rebooted version of the super-hit show originally starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan.

The new show will go on air in September and Hina may start shooting for it a month later.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also starred Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia (as Komolika) and later Hiten Tejwani (who replaced Cezanne Khan) ran for over 7 years. It is one of India's longest-running TVshows. It went on air on October 29, 2001, until February 28, 2008.

The rebooted version will star Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. 

Tags:
Hina KhanKasautii Zindagii Kay 2KomolikaEkta KapoorKasautii Zindagii Kay

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close