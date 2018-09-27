Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Urvashi Dholakia confirms that Hina Khan is the new Komolika

New Delhi: One of the most successful shows of Indian Television, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back with a bang! The reboot version of the show premiered on September 25 and will be at your television screens every Monday to Friday at 8 pm. While the original show starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in lead roles, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu.

Rumour mills have been rife from quite some time that television's popular face Hina Khan will play the role of Komolika. While nothing had been made official as of now, the cat is finally out of the bag! Thanks to Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika.

In a telephonic interview with Spotboye, Urvashi confirmed that Hina will indeed be playing the role of Komolika in the hit television series.

When asked if she thinks that Hina is the right choice for Komolika, Urvashi told Spotboye, "Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty."

Upon being asked if the actress knows Hina personally, she said, "We have met socially and exchanged pleasantries. Bas, otherwise I don't know her."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for over 7 years. It is one of India's longest-running TVshows. It went on air on October 29, 2001, until February 28, 2008.