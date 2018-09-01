हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Was Palak Tiwari offered Prerna's role? Check out Ekta Kapoor's reaction

Ekta's reaction proves that Palak was not approached for the part.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Was Palak Tiwari offered Prerna&#039;s role? Check out Ekta Kapoor&#039;s reaction
Pic courtesy: @palaktiwarii

Mumbai: The rebooted version of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is making headlines and fans can't keep calm. TV viewers are eagerly looking forward to the love saga of Prerna and Anurag, and the launch of the show is just a few days away.

Recent reports suggested that Shweta Tiwari, who had played Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay claimed that her daughter Palak was offered the lead role in the rebooted version.

But producer Ekta is amused. The TV Czarina reacted to a Twitter post by an online portal.

Here's how Ekta reacted: "Aaah reaaaaaly?????????? How come I don’t know (sic)."

Ekta's reaction proves that Palak was not approached for the part.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also starred Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia (as Komolika) and later Hiten Tejwani (who replaced Cezanne Khan, the one who played the male lead initially) was on air for over 7 years. 

It finds a mention in the list of one of India's longest-running TV shows. It was launched on October 29, 2001, and telecast until February 28, 2008.

The rebooted version will star Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. 

