हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ekta Kapoor

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan aka Komolika's backless choli steals the limelight

Producer and director Ekta Kapoor unveiled the new promo of her cult show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' today. Set in the picturesque of the backdrop of Kolkata, the story of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandez) unfolds. The grandeur of the reboot would give you major Devdas feels. Prerna's entry scene bears a stark resemblance to Aishwarya Rai's iconic scene from Devdas. But what catches everyone's attention Hina Khan aka Komolika's backless choli.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan aka Komolika&#039;s backless choli steals the limelight

New Delhi: Producer and director Ekta Kapoor unveiled the new promo of her cult show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' today. Set in the picturesque of the backdrop of Kolkata, the story of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandez) unfolds. The grandeur of the reboot would give you major Devdas feels. Prerna's entry scene bears a stark resemblance to Aishwarya Rai's iconic scene from Devdas. But what catches everyone's attention Hina Khan aka Komolika's backless choli.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Ekta wrote, "Launching big...On tv ..too much promotion...! Never usually pans out...leads to over expectations! But with grit n hard work of a whole team n without expecting n predicting the outcome we hope ppl accept #kasautiizindagiikay ! From tom 8 pm @StarPlus #mugshot #love JAI MATA DI."

Erica makes the perfect Prerna while Parth looks somewhat convincing as Anurag. A lot of hard work has been done to emulate the iconic characters and that is evident on the screen. However, the biggest mystery surrounding the show has still not been unravelled. Although the 'dupatta' was lifted off two of the most important characters, Ekta will take some more time to reveal Hina Khan's look in the show. 

Other than Parth and Erica, Pooja Banerjee has been confirmed as Anurag's sister Nivedita Basu.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 is all set to air on September 25 at 8 pm, Mon-Fri.

Tags:
Ekta KapoorAnurag BasuPrerna BasuErica Fernandezparth samthan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close