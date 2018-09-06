Ekta Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Erica seek divine blessings at Kalighat temple—See pic

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor is all gung-ho about her upcoming daily soap—Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. This time Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes will step into the shoes of Anurag and Prerna—the roles which made Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari households names back in 2001.

The producer took to her social media account and shared a picture with the lead pair of the show. The trio headed to Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, seeking the divine blessings of the Goddess Kali. Ekta wrote in her caption: “At MA's feet! May we glow n grow in the DEVI's aura! @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus @shivangisinghchauhaan @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan JOI MAAAAA KAALI”

Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' was one of the most watched shows on television. It started on October 29, 2001, and went on until February 28, 2008. So, the second part is being made after a decade. Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika won many hearts and it made an overnight star while Ronit Roy as Mr Rishab Bajaj was appreciated by the audiences.

Come September 25, 2018 and all eyes will be glued to the TV screens for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot to take over!