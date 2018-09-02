Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo: Shah Rukh Khan introduces Anurag, Prerna and their tryst with love

New Delhi: The 'laal' dupatta has been finally lifted off the much-awaited teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. A decade after it went off air, the producer Ekta Kapoor decided to bring it back to television albeit with different faces. The essence of the show remains the same but they have certainly got the best narrator as Shah Rukh Khan, who introduces Parth Samthan and Erica Fernandez as the new Anurag Basu and Prerna.

Shah Rukh Khan in his true Bollywood style makes the teaser looks magical as he introduces the main leads by flinging the iconic red dupatta towards their direction.

"Kabhi rail ki patriyon ko gaur se dekha hai? Ek ajeeb sa rishta hota hai inme. Meelon tak saath chalti hai lekin kabhi ek nahi hoti. Anurag aur Prerna inki story bhi kuch aisi hai. Ek jameen to ek aasmaan. Sadiyon se saath, lekin dooriyan barkarar. Aakhir chahat ke safar mein kitni kasautiyon se guzrega inka pyaar," SRK says in the video.

Ekta Kapoor, who had promised that the teaser will be worth the wait, took to Instagram to unveil the teaser, "Anurag and Prerna..!they were so different no one could imagine them with each other not even them themselves... destiny laughed fate smiled and said you both will always be with each other ....no not LIVE with each other but LIVE FOR each other! Introducing Anurag PLAYED BY @the_parthsamthaan n Prerna PLAYED BY @iam_ejf two karmically connected lovers ...introduced by the KING OF ROMANCE @iamsrk #kasautizindagiki #mugshot #mugshotlove #anurag #prerna."

Erica makes the perfect Prerna while Parth looks somewhat convincing as Anurag. A lot of hard work has been done to emulate the iconic characters and that is evident on the screen. However, the biggest mystery surrounding the show has still not been unravelled. Although the 'dupatta' has been lifted off two of the most important characters, Ekta will take some more time to reveal whether Hina Khan will fit into the shoes of the television's favourite vamp Komolika.

Other than Parth and Erica, Pooja Banerjee has been confirmed as Anurag's sister Nivedita Basu.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 is all set to air on September 25 at 8 pm, Mon-Fri.