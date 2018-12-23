Kiernan Shipka wraps 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' season two

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiernan Shipka has finished shooting for the second season of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina".

Los Angeles: Kiernan Shipka has finished shooting for the second season of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina".

The 19-year-old actor, who plays teenage witch Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.

"That's season a WRAP on @sabrinanetflix!" Shipka captioned the photo in which she can be seen with her on-screen pet black cat, Salem.

The actor had announced in October that the filming of the show's next installment was already underway.

Like its first installment, season two will also have 10 episodes, which premieres April 5.

"Sabrina" season one started streaming on Netflix from October 26.

Two more seasons with 16 episodes in total have been ordered and will begin production next year.

