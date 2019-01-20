हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Game of Thrones

Kit Harington took home crypt statue of Jon Snow from 'GOT' teaser

Kit Harington has revealed that he asked the makers of "Game of Thrones" to give him the crypt statue of his character Jon Snow. 

Kit Harington took home crypt statue of Jon Snow from &#039;GOT&#039; teaser
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

Los Angeles: Kit Harington has revealed that he asked the makers of "Game of Thrones" to give him the crypt statue of his character Jon Snow. 

The statue of Snow was recently revealed in the teaser of the HBO show, which revealed that the eighth and the final season of the epic-fantasy series will premiere on April 14. 

"I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house. So, I've got it in my shed. How sad is that? 

"I was the only one who kept their statue that's how narcissistic I am," Harington said during an appearance on "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show".

The teaser features Harington's Snow, Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams' Arya Stark entering the Stark family crypt and being confronted with their own statues.

"I'm going to turn it into a water feature I think," the actor added. 

Harington said he was happy with the ending of "Game of Thrones". 

"I'm so excited for people to see it. I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might," he said. 

Tags:
Game of ThronesKit HaringtonJon SnowGoT teaser

Must Watch