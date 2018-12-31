Koffee With Karan 6: Harshvardhan Kapoor wishes Suhana Khan to play his Leela, wants Alia Bhatt from Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor recently made his debut on the celebrity-show 'Koffee With Karan' and he stole our hearts with some of his super cool remarks in the rapid fire round with host Karan Johar.

Harshvardhan had appeared on the sixth season of the show along with his sisters - Rhea and Sonam Kapoor. During the show, he admitted that he would have done 'AndhaDhun', starring Ayushmann Khurrana while he also revealed that the film was offered to him first.

During the rapid-fire round, when KJo asked him who would he like to play the Leela to your Ram, to which he replied saying Suhana Khan. He also said that he wants Alia Bhatt from Ranbir Kapoor. No wonder, his answers left his sisters and the host baffled for a few seconds. And it continued. He said that in 'Karan Arjun', he would like to see Tiger Shroff as Arjun, in 'Ram Lakhan', he would love to be paired up with Ranbir Kapoor and if he ever plays 'Raj' (Shah Rukh Khan's character from DDLJ), he would want Ananya Pandey to play his Simran.

Harsh went on to admit that his reserved nature often got misconstrued as someone who is unapproachable. The 'Mirzya' actor's rapid-fire answers not only won our hearts but the famous gift-hamper by KJo.

In the meantime, Sonam revealed on the show that she looked best with Fawad Khan onscreen but unfortunately, he has been sent back by KJo and that she cried after seeing Anushka Sharma getting married as it was one of the weddings she saw.