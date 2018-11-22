Koffee with Karan 6: Is this why Shraddha Kapoor refused to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan' is airing its season 6 currently and so far many celebs have appeared on the show. From Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, various celebrities have graced the couch and talked about their personal as well as professional lives. Koffee with Karan is one of the most-loved chat shows and offers people a chance to get to know their celebrities better!

As per latest reports, actress Shraddha Kapoor was also supposed to be on the show but she declined the offer. As per a Spotboye report, Shraddha politely declined to be on K Jo's show.

A source informed Spotboye that Shraddha was uncomfortable with the idea of talking about her love life and hence informed Karan that she would rather stay away.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film failed to draw moviegoers to the theatres and collections dropped considerably in the second week.

The actress was also a part of horror-comedy 'Stree' that hit the screens on 'August 31'. Act actor Rajkummar Rao played the lead opposite Shraddha in the film.

'Stree' emerged a box office success and was one of those films that proved the power of content in Bollywood.

Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee played supporting roles in the film and it had been helmed by Amar Kaushik.