Koffee with Karan 6: Kartik Aaryan to share the couch with Kriti Sanon

New Delhi: The next pair to share the coveted couch of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan' is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The show is currently airing its season 6 and a new episode is released every Sunday.

Confirming the news of his being a part of the show, Aaryan posted a pic on Instagram.

Check it out here:

On the other hand, Kriti shared a pic from Koffee with Karan sets on her Instagram stories:

The two will be seen together in 'Luka Chuppi'.

The film has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

'Luka Chuppi' is Utekar's Bollywood debut as a director. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana and actor Pankaj Tripathi has a pivotal role.

Kartik has had a great time at box office with his latest 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' proving to be a money spinner. The film was loved by the audience and sent cash registers ringing as soon as it released. Kartik is known as the 'King of Monologues' in Bollywood ever since his monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' went viral.

Coming to Kriti, the actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. She also made a special appearance in song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' from 'Stree'. Kriti has several interesting projects in her kitty that include Kalank, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4.

It will be interesting to see the duo answer K Jo's fiery questions!