Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan 6: Ranveer Singh to share the couch with Akshay Kumar?

Koffee With Karan 6: Ranveer Singh to share the couch with Akshay Kumar?

New Delhi: The much-awaited season 6 of Karan Johar's famous celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' shoot has begun. And guess what? This time there is going to be fresh and unusual celeb jodis rocking the show.

After pictures of Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan gracing the chat show flooded online, the buzz is strong that 'Bajirao' of B-Town Ranveer Singh will share the couch with Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Imagine the madness and entertainment!

According to Pinkvilla.com report, Akki and Ranveer will be seen together on Karan's show and if this bit of news stands true then it's going to be one crazy night of fun, entertainment and the extra dose of popping energy.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be seen along with brother Arjun Kapoor on the show. The incredible brother-sister jodi shared the pictures on social media.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. He will be seen along with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' in his kitty which has a starry ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 will kickstart from October 21, 2018.  

