हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
koffee with karan 6

Koffee With Karan 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan to grace the show?

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in the opening episode.

Koffee With Karan 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan to grace the show?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker turned host Karan Johar has a gift of gab. He is one of the most loved chat show hosts in the country who knows how to get scoop out from the horse's mouth. His famous show 'Koffee With Karan' is back with its season 6 and he announced this a few days back.

He wrote on Twitter: “And here it is!!! #KoffeeWithKaran , premieres 21 Oct, Sundays 9 PM.”

Now that he has announced the brand new season, speculation has ticked all boxes about who will grace the show this time.

According to DNA, the latest buzz right now is that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in the opening episode. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were reportedly set to open the show but looks like they will be seen in an episode later.

Also, the rumour that is doing the rounds right now is that KJo might just give the audience the biggest casting coup ever. He is planning to get Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together on the show. Wait, that's not all, the leading lady joining them would be none other than Katrina Kaif.

Quoting a source, the report states that SRK and Sallu Bhai share a great camaraderie. The latter has even made a cameo in 'Zero' which also stars Katrina Kaif. Moreover, Salman and Katrina will be seen together in 'Bharat'. It will be interesting to see the trio together on the show. Things are still being finalised.

Nothing has been officially out as yet. 

Tags:
koffee with karan 6Salman KhanKatrina KaifShah Rukh KhanJanhvi KapoorIshaan KhatterKaran JoharKoffee With Karan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close