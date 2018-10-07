हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor's latest tweet will melt your heart

Arjun, who is elated to be on the show along with his sister, took to Twitter to thank Karan.  

Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor's latest tweet will melt your heart
Pic courtesy: @arjunk26

Mumbai: 'Dhadak' girl Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her 'Koffee With Karan' debut and guess what, her brother Arjun Kapoor is going to join her on the show. Karan Johar has thought of having some amazing celebrity combinations on his show, and the siblings are one of them.

Arjun, who is elated to be on the show along with his sister, took to Twitter to thank Karan. His tweet speaks volumes about his love for his sister Janhvi.

He tweeted: "Thank you @karanjohar for deciding on this combination. Koffee has always been my fav playground but after this, it’s special for so much more. #JanhviKapoor #KoffeeWithKaran (sic).

Arjun shared a pic and it is self-explanatory.

Check it out here:

Karan too shared a pic on Instagram and wrote: "The #koffeewithkaran sibling episode! Was so lovely to chat with this hysterical brother sister duo!!! @arjunkapoor @janhvikapoor (sic)."

And Jhanvi, who is all set to make her Koffee debut wrote: "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

For the unversed, Arjun is the son of late Mona Shourie (Boney Kapoor's first wife) and Janhvi is the daughter of late Sridevi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor's second wife).

Arjun is very protective about his sibling Anshula and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. He shares a beautiful bond with the three of them.

On the work front, Arjun is gearing up for the release of his film Namaste England co-starring Parineeti Chopra while Janhvi has been roped in by Johar for a period film titled Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Johar's Dhadak that also marked the Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter ( Shahid Kapoor's half-brother). Dhadak was a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

