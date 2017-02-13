‘Koffee With Karan’: Kangana Ranaut astonishes Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan in first promo
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is all set to share the ‘Koffee With Karan’ couch with her ‘Rangoon’ co-star Saif Ali Khan. The curly haired beauty apparently had a rocking time and the first promo substantiates the same.
The pretty girl from Himachal, who has three National awards already in her kitty, was absolutely ruthless while describing the character host Johar would play in her biopic if it is ever made!
While explaining what role Karan would play in her biopic, Kangy says, “ In my biopic, id ever it’s made, you will play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is ...like you know..very snooty...and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag-bearer of nepotism...the movie mafia...”
Kangana’s description left Karan and Saif completely stunned!
Well, going by the first promo, it looks like the Nawab of Pataudi and the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood will set the Koffee couch ablaze with their unusual and rare chemistry.
We can’t really wait to watch this episode. What about you?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ‘Rangoon’: Shahid Kapoor will impress you with his gutsy performance in brand new trailer
- BAFTA 2017: British Royalty Kate Middleton, Prince William set red carpet on fire
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’: Here’s how much the courtroom drama has earned so far!
- Grammy Awards 2017: Donald Trump targeted again, called 'President Agent Orange'
- Grammy 2017: Indian Tabla player Sandeep Das’s collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma wins award, Anoushka Shankar loses
- Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi shoot for new television show
- Michelle Obama to come as guest judge on 'MasterChef Junior'
- Rangoon promotions: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut enjoy fun moments on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
- Getting to experiment with my character in 'Thapki Pyaar Ki', says Jigyasa Singh
- Kajol to judge 'Nach Baliye' latest season; Karan Singh Grover to turn host!