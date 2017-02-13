‘Koffee With Karan’: Kangana Ranaut astonishes Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan in first promo

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is all set to share the ‘Koffee With Karan’ couch with her ‘Rangoon’ co-star Saif Ali Khan. The curly haired beauty apparently had a rocking time and the first promo substantiates the same.

The pretty girl from Himachal, who has three National awards already in her kitty, was absolutely ruthless while describing the character host Johar would play in her biopic if it is ever made!

While explaining what role Karan would play in her biopic, Kangy says, “ In my biopic, id ever it’s made, you will play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is ...like you know..very snooty...and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag-bearer of nepotism...the movie mafia...”

Kangana’s description left Karan and Saif completely stunned!

Well, going by the first promo, it looks like the Nawab of Pataudi and the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood will set the Koffee couch ablaze with their unusual and rare chemistry.

We can’t really wait to watch this episode. What about you?