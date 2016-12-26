Koffee With Karan: Mira Rajput speaks about Shahid Kapoor’s most annoying habit!

Mumbai: Fans of Shahid Kapoor can see him with his wife Mira Rajput for the first time on television when they make an appearance on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ next week.

A teaser of the episode featuring Shahid and Mira was unveiled Sunday night and going by the video, we can say that it is going to be fun-filled and a laugh riot.

When Karan Johar asks her about Shahid’s most annoying habit, Mira says, “he burps a lot”!

Well, that’s a funny revelation!

Mira and Shahid have been married for about a year-and-a-half. They were blessed with a daughter, their first bundle of joy a few months back and are look madly in love with each other.