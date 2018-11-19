Koffee With Karan: Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, who finally made her much-awaited debut on the sets of `Koffee with Karan` on Sunday, with her father Saif Ali Khan, opened up about her equation with her stepmom Kareena Kapoor.

Commenting on how their relationship has been, post Kareena and Saif`s marriage, Sara said, "Kareena still says that `look, you have mother and you have a great mother at that.` And what I want is for us to be able to be friends."

Speaking about Saif, the `Kedarnath` actor said, "My father also never said that this is your second mother."

When Karan joked about Sara calling Kareena `choti maa` the latter replied, "I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her `choti maa`."

Speaking further about Saif and her mother Amrita Singh, Sara said that they are much happier now. "I feel that it`s very important to respect what other people want. I see my father today and I see my mother today and they are both much happier than I think they would have been together. And therefore everybody around them is happier. And I think what I have now is two very comfortable homes as oppose to one very uncomfortable home. I really think that I win."

Sara also mentioned that people say she is a combination of both her parents.

"Imagine, I mean Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have a kid, and that kid is me. Of course, I am weird."

Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with `Kedarnath`, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty`s `Simmba` opposite Ranveer Singh.