हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan season 6: Ajay Devgn-Kajol make for a stylish pair—See pics

He has also shot with Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor.

Koffee With Karan season 6: Ajay Devgn-Kajol make for a stylish pair—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is famous not just for his mega movies but also for his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' which is currently running in its 6th season successfully. Ending days of speculations, finally we know that B-Town power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be seen gracing the show.

Karan and the dazzling couple shared the first pictures from the sets and the fans can't be happier. Kjo wrote in the caption: “Koffee today with the talented husband wife!!! @kajol and @ajaydevgn #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar”

The show is high on the buzzword and everyone is talking about it. Reason? Well, the new concept this time of bringing in fresh jodis. In the upcoming episodes, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen with sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Karan's show. Shweta shared a picture on Instagram and we are already excited for the episode. Also, Karan posted a picture.

Last week's show had Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif gracing the couch on filmmaker Karan Johar's show.

The B-Town girls Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt opened the show this time, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar too were a house on fire. Karan has already shot with Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan who will be seen in the next week's episode.

He has also shot with Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor.

The celebrity chat show host Karan Johar has returned with his trademark 'conjectures' and 'rapid fire round—and yes we are loving it!

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 kickstarted from October 21, 2018.

 

Tags:
Koffee With KaranKajolAjay DevgnKoffee With Karan season 6KJo

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close