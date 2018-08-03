हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Koffee With Karan season 6: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to make their debut?

Janhvi and Ishaan played Parthavi and Madhukar in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, an official Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.  

Mumbai: If the latest reports are anything to go by, producer-director Karan Johar may come up with the sixth edition of popular celebrity-talkshow 'Koffee with Karan' by the end of this year.

The Dharma Productions scion may introduce two debutants this season, but there are no prizes for guessing who they could be.

According to a report in DNA, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, who was launched by Johar's Dharma Productions' Dhadak, may make an appearance on the show and even spill the beans.

"They just might spill some beans and reveal secrets that only Karan is privy to,” DNA quoted an insider as saying.

For the unversed, Ishaan Khatter is superstar Shahid Kapoor half-brother. He is Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter's son while Janhvi is the daughter of Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi and Ishaan played Parthavi and Madhukar in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, an official Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

The film starring the young actors has garnered over Rs 100 crores at the global Box Office. It released on July 20, 2018.

