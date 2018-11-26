हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan Season 6: Karan Johar asks Ajay Devgn if they can become friends-Watch

Check out the video

New Delhi: Popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 6 is going great guns with fresh and unusual pairs gracing Karan's couch every week. After Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor's smashing episode, the next in line is KJo's BFF Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn.

The star couple and the filmmaker have buried the hatchet and how! In a recent promo shared by the channel, Kjo can be seen asking Ajay if they can be friends.

Check out the video:

It is not known to many that Karan and Ajay have always shared cold vibes. In fact, he was the primary reason why Kajol and Karan stopped talking for a long time. Karan in his autobiography had even dedicated a chapter to Kajol and written about their fallout.

Both Kjo and Kajol were one of the most popular BFFs of B-Town. For the unversed, Kajol was the heroine of Karan's first film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' alongside his other close friend Shah Rukh Khan. It was only after Karan's twins Roohi and Yash were, Kajol and Kjo decided to let bygones be bygones and resumed their friendship.

It will be interesting to see them talk about their most-talked-about fallout and many more!

 

