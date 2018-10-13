Koffee With Karan season 6 promo: Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt talk about the 'elephant in the room'—Ranbir Kapoor – Watch

New Delhi: The new mind-blowing promo of Koffee With Karan season 6 is here and it will crack you up for sure. The B-Town girls Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will be opening the show this time and they are on fire, well quite literally! Karan Johar shared the new promo of the show and you have to watch it.

KJo wrote: “Girl power in the KOFFEE house!!! Fun and games are about to begin! #koffeewithkaran from the 21st of October on @starworldindia at 9pm! @hotstar @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt”

In the promo, we can see Deepika and Alia address the 'elephant in the room'. Well, yes it's Ranbir Kapoor! The girls it seems, have no qualms about talking their common interest and looks like this season will start on a high.

For the uninitiated, Deepika dated Ranbir Kapoor during the initial days in movie business while Alia and the 'Sanju' star are allegedly in a relationship at present. The latter will be seen in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. It is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Beside, Deepika-Alia, Karan has already shot with Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

The celebrity chat show host Karan Johar will return with his trademark 'conjectures' and 'rapid fire rounds—and yes we are waiting for it!

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 will kickstart from October 21, 2018.