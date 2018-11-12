हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan season 6: Varun Dhawan confirms dating Natasha Dalal, says will marry her

Varun added how Karan has met Natasha a couple of times.

Koffee With Karan season 6: Varun Dhawan confirms dating Natasha Dalal, says will marry her
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The cat is finally out of the bag! We are referring to the much-talked-about episode of celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 6. This week's show had Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif gracing the couch on filmmaker Karan Johar's show.

While KJo was his usual peppy self, the guests had loads of fun in a chat session which spilled some beans too. Karan talked about Varun's alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal and said that they look like 'happy friends' to which Varun interrupted and corrected him with adding 'happy couple'.

Both Varun and Natasha have been papped a couple of times and are often seen making appearances together to big events and parties. However, the 'Judwaa 2' actor had always remained tight-lipped about his personal life. Well, not anymore because Karan sure knows how to get things out.

Varun added how Karan has met Natasha a couple of times. The actor confirmed his relationship and said, “I'm dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her.”

When asked about marriage plans, Varun clairifed, “I am not competing with any of the other celebrity couples.”

The episode was sure a bumper one!

