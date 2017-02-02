Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff's TOP 5 moments!

New Delhi: In the last episode of 'Koffee with Karan', we saw one of the most versatile actors Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff together first time ever on Karan's show.

They both beautified the show with their carefree and cool answers which made everyone go LOL and emotional at the same time. Well, it was a laugh riot with both giving cool replies. Here are the top five moments from the show:

1. When Karan quizzed Tiger over his relationship status and prodded him with Disha Patani's name, the former replied with a cliched answer. He said that he has a few friends in industry and Disha is in his friend circle. Tiger praised Disha, saying that she is very pretty and makes him look better. While answering this question, there was a cute smile on Tiger's face. Caught ya!

2. Karan wanted to know what actually Jackie and Aamir Khan talk about when they meet? You will be surprised to know what they discuss. Jackie dada replied saying that both of them talk so much whenever they meet, about water harvesting, seed, plants etc. Adding, they don't even remember what they talked on the very next day. This made Karan laugh and he quoted that you sound like farmers, not actors.

3. Jackie Shroff played like bindaas bidu in the rapid fire and was obsessed with Madhuri Dixit! He took 'dhak dhak' girl's name in almost all possible answers. Adding that she broke his heart by getting married.

4. In the rapid fire round with Tiger Shroff, Karan who is famous for his quirky questions asked some really bindaas questions. However, the young Shroff lad did not shy away from answering them with utmost boldness with daddy Shroff sitting next to him.

5. When Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff's surprise video was played on the show, the father-son duo got emotional. Ayesha narrated how the Shroff family held tight together in times of crisis. From selling one of the houses to meet the financial requirements to celebrating Tiger's debut in Bollywood, she spoke her heart out, making everyone highly emotional.

These moments made the show worth remembering!