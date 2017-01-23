Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff opens up about his crush; Jackie Shroff talks about the leading lady of his times

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see father-son duo Jackie Shroff – Tiger Shroff share the cool couch. A teaser of the episode was unveiled recently and it looks super fun.

Tiger made a candid confession about having a crush on his ‘Baaghi’ co-star Shraddha Kapoor during his college days while Papa Shroff held Madhuri Dixit guilty of breaking a number of hearts!

On being asked by Karan, “The woman according to you who broke a lot of hearts when she got married”, Jackie instantly named Madhuri Dixit. He also named her when Karan asked him about “sexy siren”!

Well Madhuri was indeed a stunner and no wonder Jackie’s chemistry with the ‘Dhak Dhak’ diva in films set the silverscreen ablaze!

The father-son duo had a rocking time with Karan and it would be interesting to see what the Shroffs have in store for us.