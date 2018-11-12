हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan: Want to marry Ranbir Kapoor, date Kartik Aryan, says Sara Ali Khan

On the work front, Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with `Kedarnath`, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.  

Pic courtesy: @saraalikhan95 (Instagram)

New Delhi: Father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are the next set of guests to grace Karan Johar`s `Koffee` couch.

The preview of the much-anticipated episode of `Koffee With Karan` promises it to be a fun-filled one. In the teaser, Saif can be seen opening up about the qualities he definitely wants in Sara`s boyfriend, while the latter says she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aryan.

When KJo asks Saif about his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan`s famous gym look, the `Sacred Games` star replies, "I get a close up look of her gym look in the bedroom before her departure." 

Karan asks him if he checks her out and Saif says, "Yes of course, coming and going."

On the work front, Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with `Kedarnath`, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty`s `Simmba` opposite Ranveer Singh. 

Saif, on the other hand, recently appeared in `Bazaar.`Meanwhile, Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan were the latest guests on Karan Johar`s famous talk show. 

