Kratika Dheer refuses to shoot intimate scenes with ‘Kasam’ co-star Ssharad Malhotra
Mumbai: The leading lady of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasam’ – Kratika Dheer – has refused to shoot intimate scenes with her co-star Ssharad Malhotra, a report suggests. The lady, who plays Tanu/Tanuja in the popular TV show, is married to Nikitin Dheer in real life and hence has reservations shooting such scenes.
In ‘Kasam’, Kratika essay the character of Rishi’s wife. Now that all the misunderstandings between Tanuja and Rishi have been sorted out, viewers can look forward to seeing them as a happily married couple.
The scene in question will show Rishi and Tanuja consummating their marriage!
To execute the scene, the makers used Kratika’s body double, a TOI report suggests. Interestingly, the producers had no reservations with Kratika’s refusal to enact intimate scenes because the lady had clarified her stance well in advance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kratika Dheer refuses to shoot intimate scenes with ‘Kasam’ co-star Ssharad Malhotra
- Aaradhya Bachchan, Azad Rao Khan’s annual day performance VIDEOS are adorable – WATCH
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’: THIS legendary actor may have a cameo
- Salman Khan unveils trailer of friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film ‘Dhyani Mani’
- Salman Khan fans celebrate 21 Million Salmaniacs
- Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om threatens to stall grand finale
- Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami talks about his ambition of becoming villain in films
- Gaurav Chopra meets friend Bani J’s BFF Gauahar Khan – SEE PIC
- Bigg Boss 10: Ok Jaanu stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have fun with contestants
- Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan castigates Swami Om's behaviour