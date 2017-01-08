Kratika Dheer refuses to shoot intimate scenes with ‘Kasam’ co-star Ssharad Malhotra

Mumbai: The leading lady of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasam’ – Kratika Dheer – has refused to shoot intimate scenes with her co-star Ssharad Malhotra, a report suggests. The lady, who plays Tanu/Tanuja in the popular TV show, is married to Nikitin Dheer in real life and hence has reservations shooting such scenes.

In ‘Kasam’, Kratika essay the character of Rishi’s wife. Now that all the misunderstandings between Tanuja and Rishi have been sorted out, viewers can look forward to seeing them as a happily married couple.

The scene in question will show Rishi and Tanuja consummating their marriage!

To execute the scene, the makers used Kratika’s body double, a TOI report suggests. Interestingly, the producers had no reservations with Kratika’s refusal to enact intimate scenes because the lady had clarified her stance well in advance.