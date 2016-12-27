Krushna Abhishek-Bharti Singh’s ‘Comedy Nights Bachao Tazaa’ will go off air soon

Mumbai: Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh’s ‘Comedy Nights Bachao Tazaa’ will go off air next month.

The comedy show that landed in trouble on more than one occasion, will culminate with grand finale episode of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 10’ next month.

According to a report in DNA, a new comedy show will be launched and the duo will be hosting it.

Without divulging details about the show, Krushna said, “Various ideas are being tossed around, but nothing is concrete. Both Bharti and I have a good association with the channel and we love to work with them.”

The DNA report also suggested that Krushna will be back with a revamped edition of ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ four months later.