Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Amita Udgata passes away due to lung failure

New Delhi: Veteran TV actress Amita Udgata, who played the role of Dadi Bua, in popular show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', has passed away. The actress had been in a hospital for the past four days and was on a life support.

As per reports, Udgata breathed her last on late Tuesday night. Her death is said to have been caused by lung failure. Her last rites will be performed on Thursday as her family is waiting for her elder son to return from abroad.

Udgata is survived by two children.

The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed Amita’s death with a condolence tweet. “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the sudden demise of #AmitaUdgata ji. May her soul Rest in Peace. @sushant_says @DJariwalla @deepakqazir @amitbehl1 @ayubnasirkhan @sanjaymbhatia @NupurAlankar @rakufired @rammakantdaayam @RajRomit,” CINTAA tweeted. Check out the tweet below :

She had become a household name with the role of 'Amma' in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya'. Amita was also seen in films like Sarbjit and Hasee Toh Phasee. She had been associated with Doordarshan from 1979 to 1990 and has done shows like 'Maharana Pratap', 'Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo' and 'Doli Armaanon Ki' among others.