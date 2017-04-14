Kumkum Bhagya April 13 Episode Update: Abhi surprises everyone while applying Mehendi to Tanu’s face

April 13 Episode Update

Tanu returns to Mehra mansion with Pragya’s Mangalsutra. She is thrilled about her wedding and is desperate to become Abhi’s wife. Aliya instigates Dadi by asking her to apply Haldi to Tanu.

Dadi agrees to do the needful but with vengeance. She tells Tanu that she is not applying Haldi but a black paint to her face. She curses her by saying that she will never be happy and that she will never be able to replace Pragya in Abhi’s life.

Shameless as always, Tanu, ridicules Dadi and the two have a silent war o sorts as onlookers wonder what the two are discussing.

Pragya on the other hand is extremely heartbroken. She is in a dilemma and doesn’t know what to do. She asks her mother to help her to get out of the mess. She feels like going to Abhi’s house and declaring that she is his duly wedded wife. But she also fears that her revelation may hamper his health as he is yet to regain his lost memory.

Sarla tells Pragya to move on.

Back in the Mehra mansion, Abhi terribly misses Pragya and imagines her in front of him. He sees Pragya in Tanu and happily applies Haldi to her face. Eventually he realises that he is doing wrong by cheating himself, besides Tanu and Pragya.

Purab’s words – do not do injustice to Pragya by getting married to Tanu – resonates Abhi’s ears as he stands helplessly wondering how to deal with the situation.