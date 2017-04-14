close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kumkum Bhagya April 13 Episode Update: Abhi surprises everyone while applying Mehendi to Tanu’s face

Dadi curses her by saying that she will never be happy and that she will never be able to replace Pragya in Abhi’s life.

Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 10:23
Kumkum Bhagya April 13 Episode Update: Abhi surprises everyone while applying Mehendi to Tanu’s face

April 13 Episode Update

Tanu returns to Mehra mansion with Pragya’s Mangalsutra. She is thrilled about her wedding and is desperate to become Abhi’s wife. Aliya instigates Dadi by asking her to apply Haldi to Tanu.

Dadi agrees to do the needful but with vengeance. She tells Tanu that she is not applying Haldi but a black paint to her face. She curses her by saying that she will never be happy and that she will never be able to replace Pragya in Abhi’s life.

Shameless as always, Tanu, ridicules Dadi and the two have a silent war o sorts as onlookers wonder what the two are discussing.

Pragya on the other hand is extremely heartbroken. She is in a dilemma and doesn’t know what to do. She asks her mother to help her to get out of the mess. She feels like going to Abhi’s house and declaring that she is his duly wedded wife. But she also fears that her revelation may hamper his health as he is yet to regain his lost memory.

Sarla tells Pragya to move on.

Back in the Mehra mansion, Abhi terribly misses Pragya and imagines her in front of him. He sees Pragya in Tanu and happily applies Haldi to her face. Eventually he realises that he is doing wrong by cheating himself, besides Tanu and Pragya.

Purab’s words – do not do injustice to Pragya by getting married to Tanu – resonates Abhi’s ears as he stands helplessly wondering how to deal with the situation.

TAGS

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya April 13 Episode UpdateZee TV showsZee TVAbhigyaAbhiPragyaSriti JhaShabir Ahluwalia

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video