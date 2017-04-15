Kumkum Bhagya April 14 Episode update: Pragya refuses to stop Abhi from getting married to Tanu

April 14 Episode update

As slips and falls on the floor in his room. And he imagines Pragya coming to his aid. He feels her presence around and expresses his feelings to her and enjoys the moment of blissful imagination. But soon, he realises it was just a dream and that the reality is something else.

Dadi reaches Pragya’s home to convince her to stop Abhi’s marriage to Tanu. But Pragya refuses to do so because she is tired of making attempts to win his heart.

She says that she risked not just her life but even her mother’s to win Abhi’s heart. She even lost her sister forever in the bargain and was about to lose a brother like friend Purab in the mission to get Abhi back in her life.

Now after doing all what she could and beyond her capacity, she is left with no motivation and courage to face heartbreak once again. She says she wants to move on by digesting the fact that Abhi will be someone else’s husband.

Dadi is now hopeless. She has not been able to convince Pragya to return.

Will Pragya change her mind and join Dadi to the Mehra mansion?

Time will tell.